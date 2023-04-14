Rhiannon Harris has been appointed to coach the Ovens and Murray's interleague open team.
Harris (nee Dolahenty) will lead the O and M against the Goulburn Valley League at Albury Sportsground on May 20 and will also oversee preparations when the squad heads to Melbourne for the State Association Netball Championships in June.
A former Ovens and Murray representative player, Harris won a premiership with Lavington and more recently coached Benalla's A-grade in the GV League.
"Rhiannon has not only a great knowledge of the Ovens and Murray, having been a player in the league for so long and been a representative player, so she understands what rep netball is about and how much we value it, but she also has that knowledge of the Goulburn Valley," O and M netball director Tamara Mathews said.
"She also has an understanding and knowledge of our players that are currently in the league, having played with some of them and against a lot of them.
"She watches them week in, week out, so she's the perfect person for the job."
Harris has a wealth of talent at her disposal when it comes to picking the squad.
"We've got a fantastic pool from which to draw," Mathews said.
"We've got a number of players who are travelling to Melbourne and playing at a VNL level, which gives us a great advantage when we go to Melbourne for the association champs because those players have indoor experience.
"We've got state players, we've got Christine Oguche who's currently playing at the National Championships, so that's going to give us some experience at that level.
"But I think the really great thing we've got at the moment is that we've got a really nice mix across the league, players like Sophie Hanrahan, Emily Browne and Hannah Symes who have huge amounts of experience and have been in our league for a long time and then we've got some fantastic up-and-coming players, Tilly Kennedy for one, and then you look around at some of the young players, Christine Oguche coming through and then you look at North Albury who have promoted the likes of Lily Kelly and Madi Lieschke, who we saw last week.
"There's young players who are coming through our senior grades who I think will get an opportunity to be part of our representative squad and train alongside these girls, which will be really exciting."
Jodie House, meanwhile, has recommitted as coach of the O and M's 17-and-under side.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.