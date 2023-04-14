"But I think the really great thing we've got at the moment is that we've got a really nice mix across the league, players like Sophie Hanrahan, Emily Browne and Hannah Symes who have huge amounts of experience and have been in our league for a long time and then we've got some fantastic up-and-coming players, Tilly Kennedy for one, and then you look around at some of the young players, Christine Oguche coming through and then you look at North Albury who have promoted the likes of Lily Kelly and Madi Lieschke, who we saw last week.

