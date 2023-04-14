When Albury's rivalry with Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League was at its fiercest between 2009-2014, you could always rely on Luke Daly.
"Those games were very physical and anything that would happen, he would be right there, backing all our boys up," current co-coach Shaun Daly (no relation) praised.
Albury has had a stack of favourite sons over its rich century-plus history, but the 35-year-old can hold his head high among any.
Although he played his first senior game as a 16-year in 2004, meaning it's been 20 seasons since he debuted, Daly spent extended periods out of the team.
"I played most of 2005, but then had a few years where I lost my way a little bit," he revealed.
"Coming out of school, I probably didn't put footy at the forefront, so I knew then that I had to give it everything, otherwise it was going to be too late.
"Having good figures around the club who could steer me in the right direction helped, like when 'Spargs' (Paul Spargo) was coaching (between 2009-2011), he was probably what I needed at that time."
Daly missed selection in the Tigers' drought-breaking win in 2009, although he played in the club's 50-point reserve grade win and also won the league's reserves' best and fairest.
Since then, he's won six senior premierships as a vital element of the Tigers' golden run.
"He's been a wonderful contributor to the footy club as a player, coach, captain, volunteer, son, father, husband, he's an all-round gem," premiership team-mate and great friend Chris Hyde offered.
"The evolution of Luke Daly as a person and a footballer has been fascinating and wonderful to watch.
"I consider Luke a great mate and I'm proud to know him."
The tight-knit Tigers will celebrate Daly's 250th senior game in the home clash against Myrtleford on Saturday, April 15.
"It's a huge honour for me, I played under 17s at Albury, so that's more than half my life, it means the world to me and it's a place I love and cherish," he explained.
"I grew up in a small town called Ungarie and then moved to Albury, so I've only played in Ungarie's juniors, a couple of senior games there, so I don't know anything different.
"Albury is a place full of wonderful people who are kind and look out for you, it's a very special place."
Daly stepped down from the co-coaching role last year, but is now co-captain with Jim Grills.
"100 per cent you could say Luke has got the best out of himself," Shaun Daly added.
"He's a player you want in big moments and big games."
