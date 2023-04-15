Wodonga Council staff propose next steps to save 1926 grandstand

Wodonga council staff have recommended $150,000 be spent as a next step to prevent further damage to the Wodonga racecourse grandstand, just months after a demolition bid was halted.
The near-century old structure has capacity for 500 people and is subject to a heritage overlay.
Racing Victoria says there are numerous issues with the 1926 grandstand, including substantial cracks in the slab, rotting support posts and a "deflecting" main timber beam in the roof.
The structure has been off limits to the public since mid-2021, and fencing has been installed to prevent access.
The racing group had argued "retaining and restoring the grandstand is not a practical or feasible option", while council staff said the proposal would have an irreversible impact on heritage.
Council staff now recommend $150,000 be spent on preparatory and investigative works to find out exactly what is wrong with the structure.
Once those works are completed, a report would detail the findings and any remedial works that could be undertaken, including the cost of those works.
While that money has been flagged in council budgets, it has not been approved for use.
A vote will be held at Monday's council meeting over the next steps.
A report notes temporary props have been designed by a structural engineer and are awaiting fabrication and installation.
Additional fencing would be installed, asbestos and lead paint testing conducted followed by removal if found, and structural engineers brought in.
The engineers would examine ground and first floor slabs, remove cladding to investigate trusses and beams, and a waterproofing assessment undertaken.
Repair designs for bricks wall and pillars would be made, along with an assessment of the draining system and building foundation.
