Wodonga Council staff propose next steps to save 1926 grandstand

By Blair Thomson
April 16 2023 - 4:00am
The grandstand has seen better days. File picture
Wodonga council staff have recommended $150,000 be spent as a next step to prevent further damage to the Wodonga racecourse grandstand, just months after a demolition bid was halted.

