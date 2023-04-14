The Border Mail
Raiders women to feature in twilight footy showpiece

By John Conroy
Updated April 14 2023 - 11:12pm, first published 3:01pm
Wodonga Raiders will start the year with its full gamut of teams on display with the club's women's footy team to feature in a twilight showpiece on Saturday.

