Wodonga Raiders will start the year with its full gamut of teams on display with the club's women's footy team to feature in a twilight showpiece on Saturday.
After a bye in round one, Raiders will host five games of netball and four games of football on Saturday at Birallee Park.
Usually playing on Sundays, the Raiders women's football team have been moved to prime time, with a 4.30pm kick-off against Wangaratta Rovers directly following the men's senior game.
"It's a great opportunity to celebrate all three senior teams," Raiders vice-captain Skye Burgess said.
"We've been working at creating a stronger bond with the broader club and Saturday games are a big part of that."
The Raiders women played two Saturday games last year but have three planned for 2023.
The side began in 2017 and plays against four others in the North East Border Female Football League, with Raiders boasting top-two finishes in the last five years.
"A lot of people still don't know there's a women's league here so we're just hoping to get our name out there a bit more and hopefully get some interest from young kids or netballers who might want a kick of footy," Burgess said.
Raiders will put on two happy hours, from 5pm-6pm, and from 7pm-8pm, as they celebrate the season's start at Birallee with awards and a music night to follow the women's game.
The women's footy team has been training since November and features a strong contingent of Murray Bushrangers - including crafty forward Taylah Power - most of who will be playing on Saturday as the representative side has a bye.
ALSO IN SPORT
The A-grade netball will have an early start at noon, with under-17s at 1.30pm and under-15s at 3pm. The men's senior game will be at 2pm against Rovers, the visitors having started their season with an upset win over Wangaratta last week.
In the other game in the female footy league this weekend, Thurgoona hosts last year's premier Lavington at Thurgoona Oval at 1pm on Sunday while the Rutherglen-based Murray Felines have the bye.
