Katie Dean will make history this weekend when she becomes the first netballer to play 200 games for Wangaratta.
The 32-year-old will reach the milestone at home to Wodonga on Saturday, with almost all of her 199 appearances having come in the Magpies' A-grade.
Dean spoke of her pride at bringing up the double-century but also hailed the club culture which has allowed her and so many others to thrive on court.
"I'm really proud to be a Pie and really honoured to be the first player to achieve this milestone," Dean said.
"I'm confident there will be many more players in the near future who reach this because we have a few local ladies who have come up through juniors and have stayed at our club for a significant amount of time.
"That says a lot about what is happening for our netballers currently, which is the result of the hard work by many other club members over the last eight or so years and their dedication to our club's direction in creating a strong culture and achieving success.
"I love playing netball and I love being able to do it at our club.
"For me, a lot of that has to do with the people that are here.
"Netball has given me some incredible moments over the years and memories that I'll have and cherish forever and it's also given me some incredible relationships; people who started as team-mates are now lifelong friends."
Dean, who started her Ovens and Murray career at Wangaratta Rovers, is also closing in on 250 games in the competition.
Having initially joined Wangaratta in 2010, she was one of the club's oldest players at 21 but then stepped away from the court.
"By the end of 2013 I had lost a bit of love for the game," Dean admitted.
"I decided to take some time away from netball and didn't play at all in 2014.
"Then, in 2015, Lou Byrne reached out and I returned to the club. Some of the junior players who had stayed at the club had stepped up into A-grade so I had the pleasure of playing with the likes of Chaye Crimmins, Issy Byrne, Amanda Umanski and Hannah Grady.
"We missed out on finals that year but stayed together and continued to build and in 2016 we made the finals for the first time in 20 years.
"In 2017, we went one better and won the first final we played and then in 2018, we made club history by winning our club's first A-grade premiership alongside our B-grade team."
The Magpies went back-to-back in 2019 and, after two COVID-affected years, reached another grand final only to lose the 2022 decider to Yarrawonga.
It's been quite a journey for the club's record appearance holder.
"My first few years at the club were challenging at times," Dean admitted.
"We struggled to win many games and were such a young side that at times it was difficult to be consistently positive and have a growth mindset.
"But the people at our club, my team-mates and friends, have been such a positive influence.
"Over the years they have laughed with me, learnt with me, challenged me and supported me.
"These people make the game of netball what it is and have a huge influence on my enjoyment of the game and are the reason I keep returning to play."
Dean thanked the coaches who have shaped her as a player and a person.
"Lou Byrne, with her passion, work ethic and knowledge, helped me to find enjoyment in the game again," Dean said. "Jodie Ramage melded my understanding of mindset and performance and Kellie Keen really developed my patience and perspective in netball."
Dean's father and uncles played for the Magpies, while she has cousins on the 2023 football roster.
"My family is well-cemented in the history of this club and I feel pretty proud to continue that," she said.
"I love playing netball. I love the challenge of the game, both mentally and physically.
"I really enjoy the reliance on teamwork to achieve and the shared desire to consistently improve and strive to be better for our team.
"I'm really looking forward to another season in the A-grade and I'll keep playing for as long as I can - as long as I love it!"
