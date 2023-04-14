The Border Mail
Michael Gibbons ruled out for a month with a hamstring injury

By Andrew Moir
Updated April 14 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 3:40pm
Michael Gibbons (centre) missed last year's grand final with a hamstring and now he's set to miss again after injuring a hamstring last weekend.
Michael Gibbons' hamstring curse will cost him around a month of the Ovens and Murray Football League season.

