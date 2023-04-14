Michael Gibbons' hamstring curse will cost him around a month of the Ovens and Murray Football League season.
The midfielder was Yarrawonga's best player in last week's upset loss to Albury, until he was forced off around three-quarter time.
"It's a three to four week hammy, but we won't be rushing him," Pigeons' football director Leigh Ramsdale revealed of the latest injury setback.
Gibbons was the league's highest-profile recruit this time last year after three seasons and 47 games for Carlton following a distinguished VFL career.
However, he was limited to a handful of games with a variety of injuries, including a hamstring complaint which kept him out of the club's grand final loss to Wangaratta.
And Lavington's Luke Garland is battling injury.
"He's got a finger injury, but we're not sure how bad it is yet, he didn't play (against Myrtleford) last week, we just need more time before we get an actual result," coach Adam Schneider explained.
The Panthers have the bye today and will need it as they battle a number of injuries, although recruit Nico Sedgwick trained for the first time in months on Thursday night after suffering a back injury and also working away.
