The Border's biggest audio and record fair is returning on April 22 for the first time since the global pandemic.
Coinciding with International Record Store Day, Tru HiFi and SS&A Albury will team up to host the HiFi and Record Fair at SS&A Albury.
The fair didn't run in Albury for the past two years owing to the COVID-19 restrictions.
Twelve record traders will offer thousands of new, collectable and budget records at the fair while metropolitan dealers will have CDs and memorabilia.
Australia's leading HiFi companies and representatives will be on hand to answer any questions.
Paul Mueller will represent McIntosh, Rega, Cambridge Audio, Sonus Faber and Elac Hifi brands while Richter chief executive Brian Rogers will demonstrate the latest range of Wizard speakers and Excalibur speakers to hit the Australian market.
One of Australia's leading experts on cable technology, Andrew Haberecht, who will represent Wireworld Audio Cables, would explain why the the last two metres of the sound system was crucial to maximise performance.
Kurt Elstone will represent brands Marantz, Denon, Bowers and Wilkins, Definitive Technology with new amplifier releases from Marantz, new AV receivers from Denon and the new 800 series from Bowers and Wilkins all on display.
Turntable designer and manufacturer, Mark Dohmann, will demonstrate some of the world's finest audio at the fair.
Tru HiFi has the best of three worlds this Saturday: the International Record Day specials, the specials that are available at the Sydney HiFi show next weekend and other exclusive offers.
The HiFi and Record Fair runs in SS&A Albury's Olive Lounge and Executive Meeting Room on Saturday from 10am to 3pm.
