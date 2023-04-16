The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment
What's on

HiFi and Record Fair back on track at SS&A Albury

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated April 16 2023 - 10:20am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tru HiFi owner Geoff Haberecht, who has more than 50 years in the industry, brings the HiFi and Record Fair to Albury on Saturday.
Tru HiFi owner Geoff Haberecht, who has more than 50 years in the industry, brings the HiFi and Record Fair to Albury on Saturday.

The Border's biggest audio and record fair is returning on April 22 for the first time since the global pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.