Mitta United recruit Ethan Redcliffe is living up to the hype of being one of the biggest signings of the off-season.
The man they call 'Reddie' booted 11 goals in the Blues' 28.14 (182) to 9.8 (62) thumping of Dederang-Mt Beauty on Saturday.
Redcliffe booted six goals in the opening round and has all the credentials to take out the league's leading goalkicker title.
Blues coach Luke Hodgkin said Redcliffe had impressed team-mates with his work rate in the opening two rounds.
"Reddie has been sensational for us," Hodgkin said.
"On the weekend his opponent didn't give him much space but he works that hard running up and down the ground.
"He got a lot of his goals by crumbing the footy.
"He didn't get it easy but still managed to kick 11 which proves he has got a bit of class.
"No doubt he is going to be a handful for most defences for sure."
ALSO IN SPORT
Meanwhile Beechworth enjoyed a 76-point win over Thurgoona with star defender Kayde Surrey returning earlier than expected from injury for the Bushrangers.
Tallangatta had a 100 plus point win over Rutherglen with Kaine Parsons booting eight for the Hoppers while Dylan Nowak helped himself to a dozen majors in the Wodonga Saints 174 point victory against Wahgunyah.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek scored a comfortable 32 point win over Barnawartha under lights with star Hawk forward Connor Newnham a notable absentee.
