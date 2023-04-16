The Border Mail
Prized recruit Ethan Redcliffe starts season in impressive fashion for Mitta United

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
April 16 2023
Mitta United recruit Ethan Redcliffe has booted 17 goals in two matches.
Mitta United recruit Ethan Redcliffe is living up to the hype of being one of the biggest signings of the off-season.

