The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Chiltern forward Mitch Hemming boots late goal to force a draw against Yackandandah

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated April 15 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big Roo Zack Leitch celebrates the goal the handed the home side the lead in the dying stages of the match. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Big Roo Zack Leitch celebrates the goal the handed the home side the lead in the dying stages of the match. Pictures by James Wiltshire

Chiltern withstood a second-half fightback from a tenacious Yackandandah to snatch a thrilling draw in their round two clash at Yackandandah on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.