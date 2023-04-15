Chiltern withstood a second-half fightback from a tenacious Yackandandah to snatch a thrilling draw in their round two clash at Yackandandah on Saturday.
Leading by 20 points at the main break, Yackandandah stormed its way back into the contest during the third term after a four goal to one burst early in the quarter to hit the front.
A late goal to Swan Caleb Bertram on the stroke of three-quarter-time handed the Swans a slender lead at the final break.
With the match up for grabs in the last term, Arden Greiner delivered the first blow for the Roos when he goalled from a 50m penalty.
Roos recruit Zack Leitch then received a dubious free kick deep in attack shortly afterwards and made no mistake to hand his side a four point lead at the five minute mark.
Swans co-captain Ben Mason then produced an inspirational tackle and immediately played on and slotted a team lifting goal from 40m to wrestle back the lead for the Swans.
Neither side could kick a goal for the ensuing 15-minutes.
With scores level, Leitch received another questionable free kick and booted his second goal to give the Roos the lead by six points at the 24-minute mark.
With time running out, Mitch Hemming proved to be the hero for the Swans when he swooped on a loose ball deep in attack and snapped a clever goal and once again level the scores.
The final siren sounded less than a minute later with the Roos having more scoring shots in the 9.10 (64) to 10.4 (64) draw.
Roos coach Darren Holmes lamented his sides first-half where they failed to match the pressure and intensity of the defending premier before turning around their fortunes in the second-half.
"Draws are always a funny feeling because there is no winner," Holmes said.
"To be honest we didn't play well in the first-half and didn't respond to their pressure.
"It took us too long to bring our own pressure.
"When we did in the second-half we were able to wrestle back the contested football from the opposition and got back in the game.
"That was the message at the half-time break, to win the contested footy during the term.
"We got back into the contest and were able to snatch the lead late in the match.
"We had our chance to win but we didn't take it.
"But full credit to Chiltern, they were on the ropes but found a way to fight back which is why they are a quality side."
Chiltern coach Brad Hibberson had a memorable first match in charge after he missed the opening round clash due to his brother Bodie's wedding.
"It was a second-half full of momentum swings and we had our chances early but wasted the footy," Hibberson said.
"It's something we will discuss in the post match review.
"After half-time Yackandandah came out a different side and to their credit were able to get their noses in front late in the contest.
"But we didn't throw in the towel and were able to respond late and salvage a draw.
"I don't think any players want the game to end on that note but it is what it is and that's footy."
MORE TO COME
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.