The Holbrook Hotel, in a "state of disrepair" just three years ago, has undergone a complete transformation and was grandly reopened on Saturday morning as a "community hub".
Longtime town residents, pub locals and council politicians gathered to celebrate the "rebirth" of the gracious old building, one of the few pubs still operating in Holbrook.
Holbrook Hotel stalwart Craig Rowe said the pub had retained its old world charm while catching up with the times.
"It was a local watering hole for a certain end of town, was probably pretty renowned for that, but now it's opened up, it's refurbished, people can come in here and feel incredibly welcomed, it's become a destination venue," Mr Rowe said.
"It's moving with the modern era of the pub, if you've got special guests coming to town you can bring them here and it's fabulous place, but the old locals that have been coming here for years still feel very comfortable here.
"It's also got fantastic food - a lot of the other eateries around shut down about 3pm, but this is open well after that, so it's a very welcome thing for the town."
Publican Bill Wearn, who also owns the Woomargama Hotel and is setting up a nearby motel, made clear his commitment in his speech to the 50 people gathered.
"My purchase in late 2019 was an opportunity but also a large commitment to a vision, a venue and environment for the whole community that welcomes local projects and the skills and passion in our community," he said.
"There will be well over 100 people in business and public authorities involved or connected in this renovation of the Holbrook Hotel.
"The majority have been local and continue to come back through these doors."
Mr Wearn then referred to an antique piano that was being played before the reopening ceremony.
"This is all about a sense of place - that old piano was manufactured in 1914, the same year the pub opened, we still have the same stained glass windows," he said. "The pub provided a sense of place in the community then and now it works as a wonderful place for so many."
Greater Hume mayor Tony Quinn said the pub had come a long way from the days it was hosed out after a mighty session involving local footy players.
"I can go back to the young fella who played a bit of football, it wasn't Aussie Rules, it was the other game - it certainly wasn't soccer," he said.
"After us young larrikins had left, the next day they had to put the hose through the place. These concepts have changed, now we have a modern, beautiful place where customers really enjoy things and leave the place the way it should be. Congratulations Bill."
