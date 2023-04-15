The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Holbrook Cup track deemed unsafe, event cancelled, but spirits high

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated April 15 2023 - 8:17pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ingrid Favero, Addison Wheeler, Kaitlyn Wheeler and Alice Wheeler in front of the washed out track say they will make their own racing fun a bit later in the day of the Holbrook Cup. PIcture by James Wiltshire
Ingrid Favero, Addison Wheeler, Kaitlyn Wheeler and Alice Wheeler in front of the washed out track say they will make their own racing fun a bit later in the day of the Holbrook Cup. PIcture by James Wiltshire

It was the race that stopped a town, but there were no winners or losers, in fact there weren't even any horses - but there was plenty of beer and goodwill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.