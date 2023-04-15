Fortress Osborne remains intact - but only just - after the Tigers came from behind late to beat a much-improved Howlong in a round one thriller.
Joel Mackie's side trailed by 17 points in the fourth quarter but kicked four of the last five goals to deny the Spiders what would have been a famous win.
The last three came from the boot of George Alexander, who booted five on his return to the club, while Hayden Armstrong finished with four on his second Tigers debut as the home side edged it by 11.11 (77) to 10.11 (71).
Howlong, though, underlined their credentials as genuine premiership contenders with a performance which had last season's losing grand finalists on the ropes at times.
Ben Baker was immense, kicking two goals, while gun recruit Jarred Lane gave Spiders supporters a taste of what they can expect from him in Howlong colours with a display of real class.
Azzi medallist Hamish Clark slotted two majors, as did Sasha Newnham and Matthew Wilson.
"That's what footy's all about!" Osborne coach Joel Mackie beamed.
"It gives us confidence and belief that we're on the right track.
"It was disappointing last year and it was a close one but the only way forward is to learn and get back into it.
"That's what we've done today.
"We had a close one straight up, against good opposition.
"I think everyone enjoys the contest and good games like that.
"Howlong are already a much-improved team and they're only going to get better.
"I give full credit to Macca and Milesy for what they've done over the last few years.
"I knew today was going to be what it was.
"As the coach, you expect that, we've just got to drum that into the players and then be up for it.
"We'll take confidence out of it, we won a close one and we've got to build on that now."
