Osborne come from behind to beat Howlong by six points in Hume League thriller

By Steve Tervet
Updated April 15 2023 - 7:58pm, first published 5:30pm
Daniel O'Connell feels the full force of this collision with Howlong's Jayden Steinke. Picture by Mark Jesser
Fortress Osborne remains intact - but only just - after the Tigers came from behind late to beat a much-improved Howlong in a round one thriller.

