Myrtleford topples Albury by 12 goals in Ovens and Murray netball

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 15 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 5:52pm
Rovers' Gracie Reid looks to find a team-mate in the 57-40 loss to Wodonga Raiders on Saturday. It was Raiders' first game after having the round one bye. Picture by Mark Jesser
Myrtleford took advantage of the absence of Albury goal shooter Lilli Howe to post a 46-34 win in Ovens and Murray netball on Saturday, April 15.

