Myrtleford took advantage of the absence of Albury goal shooter Lilli Howe to post a 46-34 win in Ovens and Murray netball on Saturday, April 15.
Howe, the daughter of Albury's 1995 Morris medallist Ken, was unavailable, allowing Saints' boom recruit Sophie Hanrahan to dominate in defence.
"We just didn't have an aerial battle for Sophie down that end in that first half, she pretty well tore us apart, we adjusted late in each quarter, but we lacked height in that attacking end," Albury coach Skye Hillier admitted.
After finishing last year in eighth position, Myrtleford started its season last weekend with a 15-goal win over Lavington and it was one of the emerging players who featured against the home team.
"Evie Hughes ran four quarters in the centre, Saige Broz is out at the moment with a broken finger, and Evie ran up and down the court, she almost glides around and wasn't even puffed, so she was great," Saints' co-coach Olivia Sinclair offered.
Albury trailed by only three goals at three-quarter time, but with Rebecca Piazza racking up 29 goals for the game and Sally Botter chipping in with 17, the visitors were able to outscore the Tigers 15-8 in the final term.
Along with Botter, Sinclair and Hanrahan were outstanding.
Hillier troubled the Saints' defence to post 24 goals, with Niamh Thorn, Brigetta Singe and Heidi Fisher terrific for the home side.
Meanwhile, Yarrawonga defeated North Albury 56-36.
North was an outside chance 12 goals down at three-quarter time, but the home outfit was restricted to just seven in the final term, while the Pigeons hit 15.
Madeleine Allan nailed 22 goals for the visitors, with Laura Davis in superb touch.
North's Lily Kelly and Sophia Kohlhagen posted 18 goals apiece, with three-time Toni Wilson medallist Emily Browne starring.
Wodonga Raiders defeated Wangaratta Rovers by 17 goals.
The home team led by seven at half-time, but sealed the match with a 30-20 second half for a 57-40 win.
Taylor Donelan was superb for Raiders, clocking up 42 goals, making the most of the work by team-mates Mackensey House, Zoe Prentice and Molly Goldsworthy.
Rovers' Sam Kreltszheim contributed 27 goals, with Gracie Reid impressive.
And Wangaratta toppled Wodonga 60-41.
The Pies had three players in double figures in Georgia Clark (31), Kellie Keen (18) and Amy Byrne (11).
The visitors also had three scorers as Cassi Mathey (21) and Lisa French (16) contributed the bulk.
Pies' Leah Jenvey and Issy Newton were clever, while Wodonga's Mathey and Ellie Ainsworth were strong.
