The Border Mail

Reserve Bank of Australia overhaul should begin at the very top

April 16 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It would be wrong, as some have done, to interpret Reserve Bank of Australia board member Ian Harper's comment "that with the benefit of hindsight ... it looks like we did a terrible job" as an indictment of the bank's response to the COVID-19 financial crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.