Reserve Bank of Australia overhaul should begin at the very top

While inflation had been hovering at less than two per cent for years before the pandemic, the RBA had been hesitant to cut interest rates for fear of overheating the economy. That all changed when COVID-19 restrictions threw millions of Australians out of work in March and April 2020. JobSeeker was increased, billions were spent on JobKeeper, and the RBA began creating money like there would be no tomorrow. There is general agreement the board should have reduced interest rates sooner in the pre-pandemic period, went too far with stimulus it knew in 2020 and 2021 would eventually drive up inflation, and should have started increasing rates sooner than it did in 2022.