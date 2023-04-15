The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Scores from the Ovens and Murray, Hume and Tallangatta league action on Saturday

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated April 15 2023 - 7:24pm, first published 6:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yackandandah recruit Zack Leitch booted two last-quarter goals to help the Roos notch a thrilling draw against Chiltern. Picture by James Wiltshire
Yackandandah recruit Zack Leitch booted two last-quarter goals to help the Roos notch a thrilling draw against Chiltern. Picture by James Wiltshire

OVENS AND MURRAY

ROUND TWO

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.