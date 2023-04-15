ROUND TWO
FOOTBALL
North Albury 6.7 (43) lost to Yarrawonga 22.11 (143)
Wod. Raiders 13.7 (85) lost to Wang Rovers 13.14 (92)
Albury 20.12 (132) def Myrtleford 11.8 (74)
Wangaratta v Wodonga commenced at 6pm
NETBALL
North Albury 36 lost to Yarrawonga 56
Wod. Raiders 57 def Wang Rovers 40
Albury 34 lost to Myrtleford 46
Wangaratta v Wodonga
ROUND ONE
Osborne 11.11 (77) def Howlong 10.11 (71)
Culcairn 12.8 (80) def Henty 10.5 (65)
Holbrook 9.10 (64) def Jindera 8.10 (58)
Lockhart 31.12 (198) def Magpies 3.8 (26)
Brock-Burrum 8.5 (53) lost to Bill. Crows 8.12 (60)
RWW Giants 8.13 (61) lost to CDHBU 10.10 (70)
ROUND TWO
Beechworth 16.13 (109) def Thurgoona 5.3 (33)
Yackandandah 9.10 (64) drew with Chiltern 10.4 (64)
Rutherglen 4.7 (31) lost to Tallangatta 19.18 (132)
Dederang-MB v Mitta Utd
Wod. Saints 31.14 (200) def Wahgunyah 3.8 (26)
Kiewa-SC v Barnawartha commenced 6pm
