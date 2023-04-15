The Border Mail
16-year-old boy the second person to die in Wangaratta car crash

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated April 15 2023 - 7:34pm, first published 7:00pm
The crash scene at Greta Road on Easter Sunday where one man died. Picture by James Wiltshire
The crash scene at Greta Road on Easter Sunday where one man died. Picture by James Wiltshire

A second person, a boy, 16, has died on Saturday following a single vehicle crash in Wangaratta on Easter Sunday.

