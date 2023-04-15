A second person, a boy, 16, has died on Saturday following a single vehicle crash in Wangaratta on Easter Sunday.
One of the three male passengers, a 26-year-old Beaconsfield man, died at the scene.
A 24-year-old Beaconsfield man was taken to hospital where he remains with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 16-year-old Wangaratta boy was flown to hospital in a critical condition but died in hospital on Saturday afternoon, April 15.
He has been bailed to appear in Wangaratta Magistrates' Court on September 7.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.