Yarrawonga blasted away the round one rustiness with a 100-point hiding of North Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, April 15.
The Pigeons were toppled by a slicker Albury over Easter, while North was impressive for three-quarters before falling away against Wodonga.
However, Yarrawonga looked a different outfit in claiming an away 22.11 (143) to 6.7 (43) win.
The classy Nick Fothergill was best on ground with six goals, while Doug Strang medallist Leigh Williams chipped in with four.
The Pigeons were missing Morris medallist Leigh Masters and gun ruck Lach Howe, so they will be sweating on their availability for Saturday's grand final re-match against Wangaratta.
Last year's wooden spooners North fielded one of its best teams in recent years with VFL player Jackson Weidemann back, but the home team had no answer.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Carter Norman kicked two majors, joining captain George Godde and Weidemann in the Hoppers' best.
