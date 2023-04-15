The Border Mail
Yarrawonga's Nick Fothergill kicks six goals in 100-point win over North

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 15 2023 - 8:20pm, first published 7:36pm
Nick Fothergill kicked six goals in the three-figure win over North Albury.
Yarrawonga blasted away the round one rustiness with a 100-point hiding of North Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, April 15.

