Reigning premiers Holbrook were left hanging on for victory against a fast-finishing Jindera on Saturday.
The Brookers looked to be coasting at the main break, leading by 41 points and having restricted their visitors to a single goal.
But Jindera dominated the second half, kicking 7.7 to 2.2 and coming within a kick of snatching a result as Holbrook snuck home by 9.10 (64) to 8.10 (58).
Raven Jolliffe starred on his Holbrook debut and there were two goals each for Andrew Mackinlay and Fletcher Parker, with Samuel Crawshaw and Josh Lloyd each booting a couple for the Bulldogs.
CDHBU were pushed hard by Rand-Walbundrie-Walla in their 10.10 (70) to 8.13 (61) victory at Walla.
Billabong Crows won by seven points away to Brock-Burrum, with Dylan Flanagan booting three goals as it finished 8.12 (60) to 8.5 (53).
Culcairn beat Henty by 15 points and Lockhart hammered Murray Magpies by 31.12 (198) to 3.8 (26).
