Reigning premiers Holbrook were left hanging on for victory against a fast-finishing Jindera on Saturday.
The Brookers looked to be coasting at the main break, leading by 41 points and having restricted their visitors to a single goal.
But Jindera dominated the second half, kicking 7.7 to 2.2 and coming within a kick of snatching a result as Holbrook snuck home by 9.10 (64) to 8.10 (58).
Raven Jolliffe starred on his Holbrook debut and there were two goals each for Andrew Mackinlay and Fletcher Parker, with Samuel Crawshaw and Josh Lloyd each booting a couple for the Bulldogs.
"We started like a house on fire and should probably have kicked a couple more goals than we did," Holbrook coach Matt Sharp said.
"The second quarter, we played just as well as the first and, again, didn't take the opportunities we earned.
"We went in at half-time confident.
"I didn't think we were defending as hard as we could but in saying that, we had a lot of the ball.
"We knew, going into the game, that if our mids didn't win the battle our undersized defence would have some troubles with their height up forward and few of their better players in the second half got their hands on the ball in the middle of the ground.
"That gave Lloyd, Dower and Lawrence a chance to run and jump at the ball."
Sharp, who missed the game through injury, was left watching nervously from the box as Jindera threw everything at his side in the closing stages.
"They were coming hard and I don't know if we could have made any moves from the box or not but the boys hung on," Sharp said.
"It's round one and both teams made some basic mistakes.
"That was the tale of the two halves; both teams had opportunities to hurt the opposition.
"Jindera didn't defend in the first half and we didn't defend in the second half.
"Fatigue and execution played a part for both teams."
There were echoes of last season's game between the sides in round two, when Holbrook trailed by 29 points at three quarter-time but fought back to win by three points.
"I thought it was my turn to be on the other side of it," Sharp admitted.
"Willo (Jindera coach Andrew Wilson) unfortunately went through it last year and I thought it was playing out to be my turn.
"I want to learn how to coach from the sidelines but I also learnt that it's sometimes not fun."
CDHBU were pushed hard by Rand-Walbundrie-Walla in their 10.10 (70) to 8.13 (61) victory at Walla.
Billabong Crows won by seven points away to Brock-Burrum, with Dylan Flanagan booting three goals as it finished 8.12 (60) to 8.5 (53).
Culcairn beat Henty by 15 points and Lockhart hammered Murray Magpies by 31.12 (198) to 3.8 (26).
