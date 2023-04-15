The Border Mail
Osborne's netballers start premiership defence with victory over Howlong

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 16 2023 - 7:57am, first published 7:56am
Bridie Willis impressed on her debut for Osborne against Howlong on Saturday, The former Marrar player helped the Tigers to a 15-goal victory. Picture by Mark Jesser
Osborne began the defence of their A-grade premiership with a 63-48 win at home to Howlong.

