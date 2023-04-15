Osborne began the defence of their A-grade premiership with a 63-48 win at home to Howlong.
It was a new-look Tigers side which took the court, with coach Sally Hunter and Abbey, Brianna and Georgia O'Connell joined by some new and returning faces.
Courtney Menzies is back at the club after pregnancy and a spell at Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, while premiership goal-shooter Lou Madden has stepped up to play A-grade on a full-time basis.
Bridie Willis has joined Osborne from Marrar and the club also has high hopes for emerging young defender Cyprus Clay.
After an even first quarter, the Tigers led 29-24 at half-time before taking control.
They outscored Howlong 18-11 in the third term and there was no way back for the visitors after that.
"We were fitter and faster," Hunter said.
"We blew it open in the third quarter and that's because we kept running.
"There's the pressure of being last year's premiers and not wanting to be one-hit wonders so it's good to get round one ticked off.
"There's going to be a lot of changes throughout the sides in the league so we're going to have to plug away and work hard for the rest of the season.
"But it's a really nice confidence-booster, to come together as a group today."
Menzies fed nicely into the Tigers shooters from wing-attack, while Willis' movement in the circle gave Osborne options all day.
Jindera beat Holbrook 65-22 and there were also wins for Culcairn, Murray Magpies, Billabong Crows and Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.
