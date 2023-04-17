YOUR SAY: Keep Eastern Hill as is, just with a bit more maintenance

Sadly, the area is very neglected with discarded food containers, broken rails and posts pulled out.
Let's keep it as it is with a bit more attention from council outdoor staff.
Like many others in the community, I am always keen to see a local performing above and beyond in their chosen field - especially so when it is a young person.
At only 16, Bella is doing a fantastic job representing the Wangaratta community on the national stage in athletic competitions and making us all proud.
I know that we all are behind Bella's success and cannot wait to see her continue to do a stellar job representing her local community.
Well done Bella and all the best for the future!
IN OTHER NEWS:
I do not understand the "no" decisions against a Voice for Indigenous Australians.
The Voice is about recognising the first people of this nation in the constitution, something that should have been done in 1901!
I will welcome the day when Australia can be one, perhaps that will start from the end of 2023?
The government wants you to vote yes, but will not tell you the details. Of course if you want to know the details you are a racist, a bigot or maybe even a terrorist.
Well, after all that informed (?) discussion on the subject, I can say it does not matter what my thoughts, whether yes or no, I would not vote for it purely on the basis of that no bunch of ratbags and politicians are going to tell me how to vote, especially after feeding me one side of a story and calling me racist because I want to know more.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.