A women's help centre says while many people are facing their own crisis through homelessness and fleeing domestic violence, the centre itself is running out of basic necessities to help women in trouble.
The situation has spurred the Women's Centre for Health and Wellbeing in Albury to launch a drive to gather clothes, toiletries and other vital items for those who need them.
Centre general manager Marge Nichol said the cost of living crisis was affecting everyone, but there were plenty of women in the Albury-Wodonga region doing it especially tough.
"We offer support to women who are facing homelessness that can stem from domestic violence, family violence, sexual assault, not always, but sometimes, and there are many women who just can't afford to buy basic necessities," she said.
"We also do counselling and group work and provide advice on how to get legal help with apprehended violence orders and that sort of thing."
Ms Nichol said many women turned to the centre rather than going down the "traditional" road of contacting other established charities.
"I think sometimes women might be embarrassed if it's a domestic violence situation to go to say Vinnies or the Salvation Army so they come to us because they know that's what we do. Sometimes they just run away with their children with just the clothes on their back and they often have nothing so we help out by giving them food vouchers, toiletries, clothes, the sorts of things a lot of people take for granted," she said.
"We'll do an assessment on them to see how much risk they are at. And if they need all the other supports that are in the area, we'll refer them on to them as well.
"But sometimes all they want is food in their bellies and clothes on their back to start with and somewhere to sleep, so we sort of navigate that with them as well, but it is getting harder and we are running out of stock to help these people."
