Wodonga woman Nesta Drew celebrates 100th birthday with family

By Ted Howes
April 17 2023 - 3:30am
Nesta Drew, who grew up in Tawonga and rarely left the family homestead, celebrates her 100th birthday party at Westmont nursing home on Saturday.
While there is no single secret to longevity, says centenarian Nesta Drew, rather it's a combination of many, she does put a lot of stock in her nightly ritual of concocting a brew of boiled vegetables and drinking it every morning at dawn.

Ted Howes

Local News

