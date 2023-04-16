While there is no single secret to longevity, says centenarian Nesta Drew, rather it's a combination of many, she does put a lot of stock in her nightly ritual of concocting a brew of boiled vegetables and drinking it every morning at dawn.
Mrs Drew celebrated her 100th birthday in Wodonga on Saturday, an event attended by about 50 friends and relatives most of whom have a strong connection to the Tawonga district where she grew up as a dairy farmer's daughter.
Her son, David, and his wife, Lisa, who organised the shindig, said Nesta rarely travelled, never drove a car, and was passionate about her veggie garden.
"Nesta believed her healthy life can attributed to the fact that every night she would boil seven vegetables, she'd have seven veggies for dinner with whatever meat she was having," Lisa said.
"When they were cooked, she'd take the vegetables out, she would pour the juice of those vegetables into a glass, leave it sit on the bench overnight then, first thing in the morning, she would drink that juice.
"She swears by it - it probably also helped that she never drank alcohol or smoked in her life."
Mr Drew said his mother, who married Sid Drew in the early 1940s, has a strong generational connection to Mount Beauty and Tawonga "which explained the big turnout for the get together on Saturday".
"Her father was Harry Cooper, the Coopers are a very old family up here since the late 1800s, and her mother was Elizabeth Hollonds, another very famous family from the early days - the main street in Mount Beauty is Hollonds Street," he said.
Nesta married Sid Drew a few years after she left boarding school at Wangaratta and returned to Tawonga to live in her parents' inherited property, one of the district's oldest homesteads that is still standing.
"Mum had little interest in travelling too far away, she was always just happy to stay on the farm and look after her family," Mr Drew said.
"Her mother had a problem with one hip and she couldn't walk properly so she just stayed and helped her family on the farm.
"Her father milked the cows with dad, and she spent her whole life on that farm - she was the fifth generation to live in that house."
Sid and Nesta Drew had just two children, David and Mary, and there are now five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
