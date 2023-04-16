WODONGA has leapt into premiership contention with victory against Wangaratta, its first against the Magpies since 2016 and the first at Norm Minns Oval since 2007.
On a drizzly Saturday night, the league's solitary night fixture for the year, an exciting three-goal burst midway through the second quarter proved the difference.
The first came via Nick Hynes, the beneficiary of a downfield free-kick after a Bulldogs defensive rebound started by a Myles Jewell intercept.
After Hynes slotted his shot, the Bulldogs pressed forward again and in the scramble at forward-50 Magpies primemover Daniel Sharrock was wrapped up by Baker, the Bulldogs star guiding his set-shot through from 40m.
Again the Bulldogs surged, the ball bouncing off a big pack of players where Baker was waiting front and centre to snap the best of the three goals.
"It's fantastic for the club and the young group, it will build a bit of confidence," Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor said.
"I think defensively our pressure and our hunt was the best we've shown all year.
"But the competition is very even, we saw that with Raiders and Rovers today, everyone can beat everyone on their day so you've just got to make sure that you are showing up every week."
The four-goal win takes Wodonga to a 3-0 start, after the Bulldogs brushed past North Albury by 55 points last week and pipped Lavington in an upset in the season opener.
Both side's good players were prominent, Sharrock and Murray Waite racking up possessions for the home side while Adam Jorgensen and Matthew Wilson did likewise for the Bulldogs.
There were periods when the Magpies controlled the game, but were thwarted by Wodonga's good organisation behind the ball with some strong defensive marking from the likes of Tom Johnson, Jack O'Sullivan and Jewell.
Wodonga fullback Charlie Morrison was desperate against Ben Reid, getting some help from teammates but also halving contests one-on-one.
"Charlie is unreal ... the way he goes about it, he's always hungry to compete and he's been massive," Taylor said.
The game lifted in intensity midway through the third, after Reid's first goal narrowed the margin to nine points.
The final term was frantic and a bit messy, Hynes and Reid getting on the scoreboard but plenty of players squandering opportunities in front of goal.
A Jett Cassidy checkside shot hit the post, while Magpies' Callum Moore missed with a long-range snap.
But with the edge on the scoreboard, the Bulldogs were able to wrest control and the inevitable came when Cassidy was awarded a free-kick for front-on contact at point blank range.
He nailed the sealer and the Bulldogs celebrated a famous win.
