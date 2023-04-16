The Border Mail
Wodonga continues perfect start after Baker-led second quarter burst

JC
By John Conroy
Updated April 17 2023 - 1:14am, first published April 16 2023 - 10:51am
WODONGA has leapt into premiership contention with victory against Wangaratta, its first against the Magpies since 2016 and the first at Norm Minns Oval since 2007.

