Ford Falcon performing burnouts before catching on fire at Baranduda

Police are investigating after a vehicle caught fire while performing burnouts at Baranduda.
Firefighters were alerted to the incident, near the intersection of Boundary and the Wodonga-Yackandah roads, about 1.20am on Sunday.
The maroon AU Ford Falcon was gutted by the flames.
The vehicle was towed from the scene and will be examined by investigators.
It's unclear if the car was stolen.
Police are seeking information on (02) 6049 2600.
