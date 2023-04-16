Cars nearly struck by high-range drink driver at Staghorn Flat

A drink-driver who travelled on the wrong side of the road with a high reading has been told her behaviour could have had far worse consequences.
Sophie Dewar, 45, blew a reading of 0.231 after being caught at Staghorn Flat in 2022.
Police received a call from a concerned motorist who spotted Dewar's vehicle on the Wodonga-Yackandandah Road about 2.40pm on October 7.
The white car had been slowing down and speeding up, crossing to the wrong side of the road, and narrowly missing other vehicles.
Other motorists had to take evasive action to avoid being struck.
Police caught up with the car at 3pm and saw Dewar slumped over the steering wheel, with the engine still running.
A blood alcohol test at a police station at 4.32pm returned the high reading, more than four times the legal limit.
The vehicle was impounded and the education worker was immediately banned from driving for a year.
"The driving episode had great risk associated with it," her lawyer told the Wodonga Magistrates Court after Dewar entered a guilty plea.
"The potential for a very bad outcome was on the cards."
The court heard Dewar otherwise lived an exemplary life and had been feeling "horribly crappy" since the incident.
Magistrate Ian Watkins imposed a conviction despite her wish to avoid one.
"0.231 is a very, very high reading," he said.
He noted her judgement was clearly impacted by alcohol.
"It could have ended very, very badly," he said.
"Fortunately it didn't."
Dewar was ordered to donate $1000 to the court fund and was banned from driving for two years.
