The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Cars nearly struck by high-range drink driver at Staghorn Flat

By Wodonga Court
April 17 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Dewar blew reading of 0.231 after nearly crashing her car.
Sophie Dewar blew reading of 0.231 after nearly crashing her car.

A drink-driver who travelled on the wrong side of the road with a high reading has been told her behaviour could have had far worse consequences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.