Albury's Jacob Conlan kicked eight goals, while on-ballers Elliott Powell and Alex Jones ran rampant in the 58-point win over Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, April 15.
Conlan's effort is second only to a nine-goal haul against North Albury during his three seasons at the club as the home team cruised to a 20.12 (132) to 11.8 (74) win.
The gutsy Saints trailed by only seven points early in the second term, but a six-goal run by the Tigers sealed the result before half-time.
"We were able to get right into the game after they started really well, we had really good patches where we were able to move the footy and isolate our forwards one-on-one, forward of the ball," Tigers' co-coach Shaun Daly revealed.
Conlan took advantage of that, but his pace, strong hands and accuracy will test every defender this season.
Midway through the third term, he nailed a set shot just eight metres from the boundary and around 40m out.
Powell clocked up disposals, but one moment at the 17-minute mark of the second term showed how dangerous he is.
He roved the pack and raced away, before straightening up to drill a 25m goal.
And the powerful Jones was the third damaging element for the Tigers.
He also kicked a goal and it too was a running effort late in the final quarter.
Just like they did the previous week against grand finalists Yarrawonga, the Tigers produced a strong team performance, which will make them difficult to beat.
The defence was again outstanding through Lucas Conlan, Hamish Gilmore and Jessy Wilson, although the latter suffered a right shoulder injury in the first quarter when he courageously tried to spoil rampaging forward Kyle Winter-Irving.
He left the field in pain immediately, but returned shortly after and completed the match.
Co-captain Jim Grills also suffered a knock in front of Albury's clubrooms and spent time on the ground and, in a nice touch of sportsmanship, opponent Hugh Wales stayed with him.
Grills didn't return, although the Tigers were confident it wasn't a serous injury.
The powerfully built Winter-Irving was terrific and while he didn't kick a goal, he roamed up field and took a series of marks to send the visitors into attack.
Simon Curtis kicked four goals, including two in as many minutes late in the third where he troubled Jay Hillary, while Surfers Paradise recruit Sam Hilton-Joyce was impressive.
"We've been training really hard, trying to build a system that will stack up against the best sides, but we got a footy lesson from an experienced side," coach Craig Millar suggested.
