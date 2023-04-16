The Border Mail
Albury's Jacob Conlan kicks eight goals in win over Myrtleford

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 16 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 12:27pm
Albury's Isaac Muller cuts a massive figure in the ruck contest against Myrtleford on Saturday. Albury won by 58 points. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury's Isaac Muller cuts a massive figure in the ruck contest against Myrtleford on Saturday. Albury won by 58 points. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury's Jacob Conlan kicked eight goals, while on-ballers Elliott Powell and Alex Jones ran rampant in the 58-point win over Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, April 15.

Andrew Moir

