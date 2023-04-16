Albury Hotspurs extended their 100 percent record at the top of Division 1 with a 2-0 win over Albury United on Sunday.
But the scoreline only told half the story, with Jelbart Park hammered by wind and rain on a day when the home side could easily have come away something.
Thrashed 7-2 by Hotspurs in their previous meeting just four weeks earlier, this United performance was chalk and cheese from that day and much more like the side which has dominated the women's competition in recent years.
Now being coached by Tracey Dalitz, the Greens created the bulk of the chances but couldn't turn their opportunities into goals.
Charlotte Laird broke the deadlock for Hotspurs with a 33rd-minute header from Rylee Steele's right-wing free-kick.
At the other end, Molly Goldsworthy was presented with two clear chances for United but failed to hit the target as the visitors rode their luck.
Hotspurs spent most of the second period in their own half but clinched the points with a second goal, three minutes from time, when Jess Thomas came off the bench and punished a goalkeeping fumble to roll the ball into an unguarded net.
More to follow.
