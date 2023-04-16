Charges likely to be upgraded after Wangaratta teen's crash death

A Wangaratta teenager has died in hospital nearly a week after an horrific crash, with charges against his brother likely to be upgraded.
His white Jeep skidded for about 160 metres on Greta Road before hitting two trees and rolling.
The impact killed his cousin, Ryan, at the scene.
The driver's younger brother, Denver, also suffered major head trauma.
He was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital.
Teiffel's other cousin, Aaron, also suffered serious injuries, but his condition is unclear.
Police continue to compile a brief of evidence in the matter.
The 23-year-old driver is facing one count of culpable driving causing the death of his cousin, and other charges.
It's highly likely those charges will be upgraded following the teenager's death, but is yet to happen.
Teiffel remains on bail after appearing in the Benalla Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
He was released to live at his family's Wangaratta home, and is banned from getting behind the wheel of a car.
He had been taken to Wangaratta hospital following the rollover, but did not suffer serious injuries.
He was able to walk in and out of the courtroom unassisted.
It's alleged a preliminary breath test returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.105, but police said they were awaiting blood test results from the hospital.
The court heard Teiffel would require counselling as a result of the crash.
"It's obviously a very difficult time for the family," defence lawyer Geoff Clancy said in court.
The 23-year-old faces four charges and will return to court on September 7.
