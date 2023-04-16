The Border Mail
Charges likely to be upgraded after Wangaratta teen's crash death

By Local News
April 16 2023 - 5:00pm
Rory Teiffel faces serious charges following the Easter crash.
A Wangaratta teenager has died in hospital nearly a week after an horrific crash, with charges against his brother likely to be upgraded.

