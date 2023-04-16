Driver punched in front of his family during Wodonga road rage

A man involved in a violent road rage incident and another that caused "immense fear" to a stranger has cried after being told he won't be sent back to jail.
Zak Cheep attacked the victim, who was driving with his wife and young child, in Wodonga on March 11 in 2022.
He had a car with false plates on Melbourne Road and slowed to 20km/h before glaring at the victim with what he called "meth eyes".
The victim passed Cheep's car and Cheep swerved in and out of traffic to catch up to him.
Cheep cut off the victim's vehicle and hit the front passenger side of the car, causing Cheep's car to spin out.
He made a threat to the man and three punches were thrown, leaving the victim with blood in his mouth and on his lip.
The victim reported the matter to police later that day after spotting Cheep's mugshot on Facebook.
A man with his wife and toddler confronted Cheep, before bear hugging him against his car.
He fled, with the Wodonga court told the incident caused "immense fear" to the family.
The court heard Cheep was later arrested and served 75 days on remand, and was deeply concerned about going back inside.
"I'm not going to lock you up," magistrate Ian Watkins said, due to time already served.
He was placed on a corrections order and will receive treatment.
