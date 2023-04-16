The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driver punched in front of his family during Wodonga road rage

By Wodonga Court
April 17 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zak Cheep punched a man to his head during a Wodonga road rage incident.
Zak Cheep punched a man to his head during a Wodonga road rage incident.

A man involved in a violent road rage incident and another that caused "immense fear" to a stranger has cried after being told he won't be sent back to jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.