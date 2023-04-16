The Albury-Wodonga Steamers recovered from a slow start to post a big win in their first outing in Southern Inland Rugby Union.
With a series of changes over the summer, the Steamers put a new-look side on the park for round one.
Against last year's wooden-spooner, the Wagga-based Reddies, the home side missed some opportunities throughout the game but piled on three late tries to run out big 45-5 winners at Albury's Murrayfield.
"We were pretty rusty early but as the game progressed we got better and better," Steamers coach James Kora said.
"We had some chopping and changing over preseason so this is probably the first time this team has performed together."
Reuben Sarkis was the main destroyer for the home side, scoring the bulk of the Steamers' tries and combining well with his younger brother Toby, who was on debut.
"Once we started to get the ball out, they (the Sarkis brothers) really opened them up," Kora said.
Another debutant, Harry Harrington, held his own in the forwards, while Jale Vetawa, who moved to the club midway last year, produced one of the best tries of the day after being moved from halfback to wing.
"Toby Sarkis attacked really well on debut and Harry Harrington was outstanding getting around the park and carting the ball up," Kora said.
Tully MacPherson-Peacock, who is like a new recruit this year following an interrupted 2022, was deadly with conversions while new skipper Simon Clements and forward Harrison Goggin were others to cross the line for tries.
Kora will be sweating on the status of MacPherson-Peacock's hamstring after the fullback came off late in the game.
"We'll see how that comes up, assess it Tuesday," Kora said.
The team also threw around the substitutions.
"Blake Le Cornu came onto the ground and made a difference," Kora said.
"I was pretty happy for the first game out but we'll have to polish a few things up."
A strong crowd turned out at Murrayfield on Saturday, providing a good atmosphere as the club celebrated opening the season at home for the first time in several years.
The Steamers, who finished fifth in the seven-club competition last year, travel to take on the Waratah's in Wagga next weekend, for a 6pm start at Connolly Park.
