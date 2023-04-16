YARRAWONGA residents and tourists have become increasingly frustrated at drivers slamming on their brakes to avoid hitting pedestrians at zebra crossings near a roundabout in "the busiest road of town".
More than 300 residents signed a petition eight months ago to ask the Victorian transport department to investigate relocating the crossings on Belmore Street before a serious accident happened.
Member for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy said the situation had been tense over the Easter long weekend when traffic constantly ground to a standstill as vehicles approaching and leaving the roundabout were constantly stopping to avoid hitting people.
"In the eight months since a 310-signature petition was tabled in the Victorian Parliament, the government has ignored the clear and obvious need for the pedestrian crossing situation in the Yarrawonga CBD to be relocated to allow better traffic flow and safer pedestrian usage," Mr McCurdy said.
"We all know just how busy Yarrawonga can get, especially on Belmore Street.
"The last thing any driver needs when they are focusing on cars at the roundabouts is to have a pedestrian step onto the crossing and cause the driver to slam on the brakes."
"It is dangerous for both road users and pedestrians as cars bank up, there's no room to move."
Mr McCurdy said he was concerned that the upcoming Victorian Budget would deliver little joy for the Yarrawonga community.
"We are hearing about how much money the Government is going to slash from regional road funding, on top of previous cuts, just to prop up the 'big build' in Melbourne," Mr McCurdy said.
"Yarrawonga deserves the investment to fix up this untenable situation, and help it live up to its full potential as a tourist destination in the North East.
"I am all for pedestrian safety, however, the location of crossings needs to be practical and safe, with a minimal impact on traffic flow in the main street."
