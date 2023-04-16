The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Council staff urge Barnawartha tennis and netball project be signed off

By Blair Thomson
April 17 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council staff urge Barnawartha tennis and netball project be signed off
Council staff urge Barnawartha tennis and netball project be signed off

Plans for a major upgrade of the Barnawartha netball and tennis courts will be considered at a council meeting on Tuesday, April 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.