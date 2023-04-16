Council staff urge Barnawartha tennis and netball project be signed off

Plans for a major upgrade of the Barnawartha netball and tennis courts will be considered at a council meeting on Tuesday, April 18.
The asphalt surface at the site is in poor condition and post holes for tennis nets are considered a safety hazard for netballers.
Two of the four courts at the town's recreation reserve would be redeveloped under the proposal, including realigning the courts in a north to south direction.
Multiple seating areas, a shelter and gates would be installed, drainage work undertaken, and new paths installed.
Indigo Shire Council staff recommend iDwala Pty Ltd be awarded a contract to upgrade the courts for $736,277.
The company has previously upgraded similar sites in Beechworth and Wahgunyah.
"The panel assessed the tender from iDwala Pty Ltd as representing the best overall value for council," a report notes.
"This tenderer demonstrated a thorough understanding of the requirements of the contract and has successfully completed a number of similar projects."
The council received about $490,000 in a grant and would contribute $240,000 to the project.
The remaining $5000 would be given by the netball club.
In other shire news, councillors will vote on Australia Day working group appointments behind closed doors.
The group is considering changes to functions and the format of the day and the annual award process.
Findings will be handed down in August in preparation for Australia Day celebrations next year.
Council staff also recommend a proposal create four lots at a Yackandandah property be rejected.
The proposal would see the 19 hectare site on the Myrtleford-Yackandandah Road subdivided into lots ranging from 2.7 to 6.2 hectares.
Staff note the proposal is missing key information despite requests for the information being made.
"It is recommended that the current application to approve a development plan be refused," a report notes.
