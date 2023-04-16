The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Thunder pips Tumut 14-12 in rugby league rollercoaster

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 16 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pacy Albury Thunder winger Keanau Wighton scores a superb try in the fiery game against Tumut. Albury won a thriller. Picture by James Wiltshire
Pacy Albury Thunder winger Keanau Wighton scores a superb try in the fiery game against Tumut. Albury won a thriller. Picture by James Wiltshire

Group Nine rugby league returned with a bang as Albury Thunder pipped favourites Tumut in a brutal slugfest which featured a trainer being sent off, four sin bins, fights, injuries to key players, a hit of the year contender, a frenetic finish and then scuffles after the siren on Sunday, April 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.