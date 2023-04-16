Group Nine rugby league returned with a bang as Albury Thunder pipped favourites Tumut in a brutal slugfest which featured a trainer being sent off, four sin bins, fights, injuries to key players, a hit of the year contender, a frenetic finish and then scuffles after the siren on Sunday, April 16.
Albury captain Lachy Munro levelled the scores with three minutes and 20 seconds left when he carried defenders over the line and Jade Duroux kicked the match-winner just six metres in from touch, which was the home team's only conversion in a 14-12 thriller.
"I just tried to run the time down a bit, give my boys a breather, and then went through the extended procedure I go through to kick goals," Duroux stated just minutes after the siren.
Thunder's Jackins Olam was the first to be sin-binned after only four minutes for allegedly using a forearm to the head off an opponent off the ball.
It set the scene for a fiery clash and at the 21-minute mark of the first half, Thunder coach Justin Carney and Blues' co-coach Lachie Bristow were sent off for 10 minutes after a fight involving Carney.
Then midway through the second half, Tumut five-eighth Jacob Toppin tackled and then tangled with Etu Uaisele and from there, Thunder trainer Paul Shephard became involved just near the sideline skirmish.
Toppin was binned for his role and then Shephard was sent from the field by referee Scott Muir.
The match ran long, over 105 minutes and you couldn't take your eyes off it, for fear of missing something.
Albury started the scoring at the 19-minute mark when Uaisele sent a quick pass to the flying Keanau Wighton, who did superbly to dive across in the corner as the defence converged.
And the Thunder rounded out the first half scoring when the Blues dropped a monster bomb with Munro falling on the ball for an 8-0 half-time lead.
A double to centre Brayden Draber handed the Blues the lead midway through the second stanza before the strength of Munro and Duroux's composure sealed the win.
And even when the siren sounded and Thunder players celebrated, another skirmish started.
Unheralded prop Isaac Carpenter was terrific, pulling off a monster copybook hit, while second-rower Crete Waaka was outstanding against Tumut's huge pack.
"They were in our faces and we niggled back, when the losing team falls into that trap, it doesn't end well," Bristow suggested.
Thunder's Carney (hamstring), Carlos Kemp (ankle) and Tumut's Zac Masters were forced off.
