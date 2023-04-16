YACKANDANDAH has bounced back from its round-one heartache, with some clutch shooting seeing it overrun Chiltern.
Shooter Jess Garland went at 100 per cent in the last term and goal-attack Anna Beirs knocked back nine from 10 as the Roos passed the Swans to win 53-48.
The win at home follows a one-goal loss against rival flag aspirant Thurgoona in round one.
"As amazing as our shooters were, our mid-court players, Beck O'Connell and Justine Willis, got us the win via their defensive pressure," Roos' netball operations manager Alyce Pritchard said.
"It was a tough game, credit to Chiltern, it was a very clean but high intensity match."
In other games, Thurgoona were big winners against Beechworth, KSC stayed on top with victory over Barnawartha, Mitta went 2-0 after downing Dederang while Tallangatta and Wodonga Saints joined the winners' list.
