Lethal goalshooting sees Yackandandah overrun Chiltern in last quarter

JC
By John Conroy
Updated April 17 2023 - 1:42am, first published April 16 2023 - 5:22pm
Yackandandah coach Anna Beirs went from defence to attack, with great effect.
YACKANDANDAH has bounced back from its round-one heartache, with some clutch shooting seeing it overrun Chiltern.

John Conroy

