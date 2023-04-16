Two goals from Matthew Richardson helped Myrtleford post their first win of the season.
The Savoy beat St Pats 3-1 at Alexandra Park, where the margin of victory should have been even greater.
But three points was enough to put a smile on the face of Myrtleford co-coach Nagus Henry.
"It's very good," he said.
"We're still not at 100 percent but we're coming along.
"We worked a lot harder today. In recent games, we've been going through the motions but today, we showed more fight.
"We could have scored a few more goals but a couple of our players are still a little bit rusty so I'll take 3-1."
The visitors took just five minutes to strike, Richardson left unmarked in the middle to tap home Leeam Hughes' low cross from the left.
Kamikaze defending let the Savoy in for a second, 13 minutes later, when William Osborn laid on another simple finish for Richardson.
Osborn hit the base of the post moments later but St Pats pulled a goal back when Anthony O'Farrell converted Andy Stevens' free-kick with a bullet header.
Josh Zito blazed over when clean through at the start of the second half but Myrtleford quickly restored their two-goal lead.
Osborn was allowed to walk through the St Pats defence and he squeezed the ball low beyond goalkeeper Alfred Yuggu.
After that, the game was played almost exclusively in the Patties half, with Myrtleford effectively having some shooting practice.
Their radar was off, fortunately for the home side, with Osborn's shot which deflected onto the bar the closest they came to extending their lead.
Savoy keeper Nathan Gleeson, having been a spectator for most of the game, showed great concentration and agility to tip a goalbound shot from Samuel Perry against the angle of crossbar and post late on.
It's now five straight defeats for Josh O'Farrell's side, who prop up the table with a goal-difference of minus 22.
Wodonga Diamonds remain top after they won 2-0 away to Melrose, while Albury Hotspurs beat Albury City 4-0 at Aloysius Park.
Boomers returned from Wangaratta with an impressive 3-2 win.
