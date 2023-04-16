The Murray Bushrangers are back to the drawing board after being caught off-guard by the Geelong Falcons in Bendigo yesterday.
Coming off a big win against GWS Academy in Lavington last week, the Bushrangers conceded eight of the first 10 goals to go down by 44 points, 5.8 (38) to 12.10 (82).
"We got completely outplayed in the first half by a more aggressive, more physical side," coach Mark Brown said.
"We need to improve some key aspects around first touch and tackles.
"You can't pick and choose at this level. We managed to wrest back some control in the second half but we need to come with an appetite to play every minute."
Some adjustments at half-time helped stem the Falcons' tide.
Wodonga duo Phoenix Gothard and Zac Harding snared a goal apiece and were in their side's best while North Albury's Josh Murphy also slotted a major after three on debut last week.
Wangaratta Magpies' Xavier Laverty was another to find the big sticks.
The Bushrangers now sit 1-3 with their next match not until May 20.
