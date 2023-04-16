Bandits record first losses, Mahady injury worry

The Bandits' perfect start to their title defence is over, the Albury-Wodonga side going down in both matches of its Sydney double-header on the weekend.
And the Bandits will be sweating on the fitness of star guard Emma Mahady, who tweaked a hamstring in Sunday's second game.
The Bandits went down by three against Bankstown yesterday and by 19 against Sutherland on Saturday.
"We had our chances against Bankstown but fell away at crucial points," Bandits coach Matt Paps said.
"We took too long to adjust to (Sutherland's) physicality, we were down by 20 and managed to get it back to seven but we ran out of legs.
"We've been getting away with some defensive deficiencies, it was a disappointing weekend, we learnt a lot."
Mahady - one of NBL1's best scorers and rebounders this year - might be unavailable for a few weeks.
"She's had a great start, she's a great player, but it gives opportunities for others," Paps said.
Bridie White is also in doubt after she "tweaked" a knee on the weekend.
The Bandits face the Australian Institute of Sport side in Canberra next weekend.
