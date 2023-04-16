The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Basketball

Bandits record first losses, Mahady injury worry

JC
By John Conroy
Updated April 17 2023 - 12:08pm, first published April 16 2023 - 7:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Bandits' perfect start to their title defence is over, the Albury-Wodonga side going down in both matches of its Sydney double-header on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.