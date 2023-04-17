The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment

Broadway hit 2023 Australian Cirque Mother Africa coming to Albury Entertaiinment Centre

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
April 18 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South African-born singer Nonhlanhla Pretty Changese, who came to show business by accident, will join the 2023 Australian Cirque Mother Africa tour coming to Albury.
South African-born singer Nonhlanhla Pretty Changese, who came to show business by accident, will join the 2023 Australian Cirque Mother Africa tour coming to Albury.

GROWING up in South Africa Nonhlanhla Pretty Changese came to show business quite by accident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.