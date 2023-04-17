GROWING up in South Africa Nonhlanhla Pretty Changese came to show business quite by accident.
One day while taking her friends to a singing audition, Pretty was encouraged to join.
With nothing to lose, she gave it everything she had.
Before even finishing the song, one of the judges stood up and gave her a ticket to the finals.
Pretty was also the first one to be offered a two-year contract to tour with some of the best musical talent in South Africa including Tsepo Tsola, RingoMadlingozi, Thandiswa Mazawi, Brenda Fassie, Busi Mhlongo and the African queen - Miriam Makeba.
Taking advantage of every local and international opportunity that came her way, Pretty was thrilled to be a part of the 2023 Australian Cirque Mother Africa tour.
Celebrating 15 years, and coming direct from a sell-out Broadway concerts, Circque Mother Africa is touring Australia this autumn with an all-new production.
The Dominion Post, (New Zealand), has called the show "The Lion King on steroids" while The New York Times described it as "exuberant, high-energy entertainment".
The show is coming to Albury on Friday night.
The heartbeat of Africa pulsates throughout this jaw-dropping show as the musicians and artists transport audiences to the breathtaking continent of Africa.
This 90-minute show combines talent from nine African countries including Ethiopia, South Africa, Kenya and Tanzania.
Seen by more than 2 million people worldwide, Cirque Mother Africa will captivate audiences, young and old.
It combines the best of contortion, acrobatics, traditional dance, live music, pan spinning, hand balancing and much more.
It features the amazing hand to hand balancing act as seen on Australia's Got Talent performed by the Ramadhani Brothers.
The show is suitable for all ages.
Presented for Rokitz Entertainment, Cirque Mother Africa allows the audience to experience the authentic cultural heartbeat of the African continent live in concert.
Cirque Mother Africa is coming to Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday at 7.30pm.
For tickets visit Albury Entertainment Centre box office in business hours or online at alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au.
