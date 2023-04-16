Truck bogged in floodwaters at Culcairn, causing delays for drivers

A truck has become stuck in floodwater at Culcairn, with the incident causing traffic delays.
The B-double became bogged in water on the Olympic Highway, north of the township, about 6.50pm on Sunday.
The driver was able to free himself without injury.
"Officers attached to the Murray River Police District attended and a traffic operation is in place to free the truck," police said on Monday.
"Traffic is affected significantly along the Olympic Highway, between Wagga Wagga and Albury.
"Motorists are urged to avoid the area."
Data shows traffic continues to be impacted at the site.
