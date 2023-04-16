The Border Mail
Truck bogged in floodwaters at Culcairn, causing delays for drivers

By Blair Thomson
Updated April 17 2023 - 9:58am, first published 9:53am
A truck has become stuck in floodwater at Culcairn, with the incident causing traffic delays.

