A learner driver who failed to stop his vehicle for police later had the car crushed.
James Lester has told the Wodonga Magistrates Court he "thrashed the living s---" out of the car as he was young and irresponsible.
Wodonga officers tried to intercept Lester for a routine check on Parkers Road on November 7 last year.
But rather than stop when the red and blue lights were activated, he quickly accelerated in southbound direction.
He continued east on Marshall Street about 9.40pm but police managed to catch up.
The officers yelled at him to stop and blocked his car.
Checks showed he only had a learner's permit.
Lester underwent a field interview and told police he'd fled as he didn't want his car impounded.
The vehicle was impounded for 30 days, and Lester told the court it was later crushed when he decided not to retrieve it.
"If I got it out I just knew I was going to do the wrong thing again," he told magistrate Ian Watkins.
"I just let it get crushed."
He said he knew the vehicle was no longer roadworthy or safe.
"I paid three grand then I thrashed the living s--- out of it," Lester said.
Lester remains a learner driver.
He said he hadn't been able to get his mandatory hours up to get his probationary licence.
Mr Watkins said he would give him a chance to keep his licence.
He told Lester to go to a support service and put his name down for TAC L2P program.
"You make some effort, I'll allow you to keep your licence," Mr Watkins said, but warned he would cancel his licence if there was no effort.
The matter will return to court on May 30.
