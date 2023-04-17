A TOOMA horseman made history at the weekend when he followed in his dad's footsteps at the Man From Snowy River Bush Festival.
Travis Bandy, 21, won the prestigious Man from Snowy River Bush Festival Challenge for the first time at Corryong while his father Scott was a five-time winner.
Man from Snowy River Challenge co-ordinator Jasmine Pierce said Travis was a popular winner and the family history made it all the more special.
"It was a significant win for Travis but it was very special because Scott had won it five times before," she said.
"It's the only time a father and son have both won the challenge.
"To see Travis come away with the win by a commanding lead was absolutely wonderful."
Ms Pierce said there were 72 starters across three categories in the festival's showcase event including 36 men in the open category and 18 women and 18 juniors in their respective categories.
"Travis was the youngest in his group this year; he's made the top 10 for the past few years so he finally won," Ms Pierce said.
With preliminary events Thursday until Saturday, the 10 highest ranked riders took centre stage on Sunday in the Paterson's Brumby Catch and the Kosciusko Stocksaddle Buckjump.
Ms Pierce said there were some big changes to this year's challenge format.
"It's been running since 1995 so we freshened up the competition a bit this year. It was a very tough competition this year."
Winner of the women's event was Larissa Guaran, junior winner was Scarlett Chaston and stripling winner was Jack Lindley.
