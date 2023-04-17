The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bright residents start GoFundMe in fight to protect elm trees

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
April 18 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bright's avenue of elm trees has been a contentious issue in the community as a group continues to fight against a proposed housing development next to the Great Alpine Road. Picture supplied
Bright's avenue of elm trees has been a contentious issue in the community as a group continues to fight against a proposed housing development next to the Great Alpine Road. Picture supplied

A group of Bright residents are continuing their fight against a proposed housing development upon the entrance to the town by raising money to hire a planning expert.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.