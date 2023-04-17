A group of Bright residents are continuing their fight against a proposed housing development upon the entrance to the town by raising money to hire a planning expert.
A GoFundMe page was started by community advocate Leanne Boyd on Friday, April 14, which has already raised more than $4500, to be used on a planner to assess the proposed estate due to ongoing concerns the avenue elm trees on the Great Alpine Road could be impacted.
Ms Boyd called upon Alpine Shire Council to work with the group on parts of the development they oppose.
"I am asking you on behalf of a vast group of people whether you will work with us to get a better subdivision outcome in that the road does not intersect the avenue of trees, that no trenching occurs outside the fence line, a soil test is produced and also a design that is more in keeping with the neighbourhood characteristics of surrounding properties and Bright as a whole, that does not diminish the Great Alpine Road entrance to Bright, and a design that mitigates risk to life from bushfire risk," she said in a statement.
Ms Boyd said the group would put objections to the council that must be seriously considered or it would start to build a case to take to the Supreme Court, as it felt the planning act had not been implemented correctly.
Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy has given his support to the Bright Valley development, but understood the importance of the trees to the community.
Mr McCurdy said plans he had seen suggested the removal of just one tree and the relocation of two others.
"The proposed 350-house development is one way of ensuring Bright residents have access to cheaper housing, and the opportunity to stay local," he said.
"Having met with both concerned community members, and the developers, I am convinced that there is a way ahead that will see minimal impact upon the gateway trees whilst also allowing for this development to take place.
"I think there is a real opportunity for the developer and the residents of Bright, the community, to come to an agreement.
"Bright needs this development, and there is a pathway towards achieving an outcome that will deliver a win for the community, the trees, and the future of Bright."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
