"I am asking you on behalf of a vast group of people whether you will work with us to get a better subdivision outcome in that the road does not intersect the avenue of trees, that no trenching occurs outside the fence line, a soil test is produced and also a design that is more in keeping with the neighbourhood characteristics of surrounding properties and Bright as a whole, that does not diminish the Great Alpine Road entrance to Bright, and a design that mitigates risk to life from bushfire risk," she said in a statement.