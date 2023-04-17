The Border Mail
Home/News/Education

Albury High School class of 1952-1956 holds reunion on April 15

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
April 18 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
About 16 people attended the Albury High School class of 1952-1956 reunion on the weekend, their first gathering since 2018. Another 22 sent apologies. Picture supplied
About 16 people attended the Albury High School class of 1952-1956 reunion on the weekend, their first gathering since 2018. Another 22 sent apologies. Picture supplied

More than six decades after leaving school, a group of former classmates have met up for their seventh reunion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.