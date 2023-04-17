Connor Newnham was forced to miss Kiewa-Sandy Creek's hard fought win over Barnawartha last Saturday night due to suspension.
Newnham accepted a one week set penalty for striking Tallangatta defender Mitch Seaton in the opening round.
Seaton also accepted a set penalty of two weeks for striking Newnham.
He missed the weekend's clash against Rutherglen and won't be available against Yackandandah on Saturday.
Despite missing their key forward the Hawks were still able to manufacture a winning score against the Tigers to eventually win 12.13 (85) to 7.11 (53).
The match was played under lights and commenced at 6pm at Coulston Park which the Hawks have requested for the past few seasons.
Hawks coach Jack Neil said the match was played in atrocious conditions after the rain arrived late Saturday afternoon and turned the spectacle into a slogfest.
"Unfortunately it was a miserable night for football and it pretty much rained the whole time," Neil said.
"It was a tough match and fairly physical and the quarters seemed to go a lot longer than normal with a stack of stoppages.
"There were some good patches of footy considering the conditions but it was hard work with the football like a bar of soap.
"We were just happy to get the four points against a side that played finals last year."
Neil said apart from the weather the Saturday night timeslot was a success.
"There was still a decent crowd but it dwindled a bit in the second half because of the weather," he said.
"But it's a great opportunity for the club to try something different and speaking to a few of the guys from Barnawartha, they enjoyed the experience of playing under lights.
"So we feel it's good for the players and the community to have something different."
Recruit Mitch Paton is yet to play for the Hawks with Neil revealing the key forward faces a delayed start to the season.
"Mitch is still part of our plans but has had a few injuries and we are just making sure his body is right before he comes back," he said.
"It's no secret he has had a few injuries in the past and we want him to be confident in his body when he returns.
ALSO IN SPORT
"So he will take his time and we won't rush him to get back with the season a marathon and not a sprint.
"Mitch has got a fair few training sessions under the belt and played against Mitta United in our practice match.
"I thought he went really well in that and we are really excited to have him back at the club.
"He's a good player when fit and firing and will certainly add something to our forward half."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.