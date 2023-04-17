A fire alarm in a well-known shop has shut down Wodonga's main street.
When Michelle Mathews arrived at her High Street shop, Higginson's Menswear, on Monday April 17, she could smell smoke and rang Fire Rescue Victoria at 9.14am.
An FRV crew attended the scene at 9.15am in response to the report.
"The crew remained on scene until 9.53am and no further action was required," an FRV media officer said.
There were no injuries, and no damage to the property or merchandise.
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
