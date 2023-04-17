The Border Mail
A fire alarm at Higginson's Menswear shut down High Street

By Layton Holley
Updated April 17 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
Fire Fighters outside Higginson's Menswear. Picture by Mark Jesser
A fire alarm in a well-known shop has shut down Wodonga's main street.

