The fate of the heritage-listed grandstand at Wodonga's racecourse is in limbo after city councillors on Monday night questioned its historic value.
One councillor said the city "was in a pickle" over the contentious issue after rejecting Racing Wodonga's bid to demolish it in December, but then faced criticism over a projected $1.5 million cost to ratepayers to restore the 97-year-old structure, while another said too many historic buildings had been lost.
A recommendation to spend $150,000 to approve "preparatory and investigative works" to determine whether the building should be demolished or restored was deferred last night, with Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren concluding the debate by saying he was torn over the issue.
Councillor Danny Lowe said: "I'm sitting on the fence ... I'm for preserving historic buildings but struggling to justify spending the community's money on a project that has had that many facelifts that there's few parts that I believe have historic value.
"How best are we spending our community's money? To make right an original grandstand that won't be accessible to people in wheelchairs? I'm not even sure the staircases would meet code. Sometimes it costs more to rehabilitate something that can only be used by a small part of the community."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Councillor Kevin Poulton agreed.
"I don't want to be the grinch that the historical society comes after, but I just can't see it ... there's better ways we can spend $1.5 million on our 43,000 people as a council," he said.
"When we think of the entire community, we're in a bit of a pickle there, but I think that by supporting that motion (to spend $150,000) is not going to give us an outcome tonight."
Deputy mayor Libby Hall supported the recommendation.
"Wodonga has very little heritage buildings in our city ... in the past it's knocked them all down," she said. "I see the value, but ... you have to check things out and get things priced before you go forward with it, so I see that $150,000 as an investment to our community."
Councillor Mildren said the building had been "modified significantly".
"Those modifications have significantly impacted on the value of the building as a heritage building - there is no doubt about that," he said. "It almost appears hypocritical if we're not returning the building to its total heritage situation."
Cr Mildren suggested deferring the matter, a motion which was carried unanimously.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.