Geelong feels like home for Molly Harris

When Molly Harris tagged along with her parents and older brother to an open day, she had only just found out that The Geelong College existed.
"I had no concept of what boarding school was or could look like outside of 20th century children's literature that invariably seemed to paint it as somewhere for the troubled or orphaned," Molly said.
This is, of course, far from the truth. But back in 2017 she was taken aback when her parents suggested boarding school for her brother.
"We only intended to see the boys' boarding house that day, but once we saw the girls' house, I knew then and there that I wanted to go here too."
There were many conversations with her parents regarding her move in Year 8; what she would bring, who she would meet, what it would be like.
"It was hard at first. I found it hard to navigate, to distinguish between who was also new and who wasn't, and I was anxious to figure out the accepted way of doing things, to blend in," she said.
Looking back, Molly is incredibly grateful her experience lived up to what she hoped for. The enjoyment and support she found at school and in Mossgiel meant she has never regretted it for a second.
"I think a lot these days about the unique nature of my high school experience because of boarding. The proximity has allowed me to be widely involved with the school and its people, occupying myself with and loving everything from bands to debating."
Phoneless study time and access to academic tutors helped Molly get the most out of the learning opportunities. She's also forged friendships with people regardless of age, and met and lived alongside her best friend. Now entering into her last year, she's reflecting on these aspects of life more often and is determined not to wish them away, "despite my excitement for the next phase of my life".
"I'm also excited about the opportunity to lead my school, to give back as much as possible," she said.
"To me, a position as school prefect means a chance to connect more with the student body and College community and positively impact the culture of the school.
"Some of the experiences I've had and skills I've learnt in my time at Mossgiel have prepared me well to assume such a position and I can't wait for it become part of my boarding and high school experience."
Find out more about Boutique Boarding at Geelong College at www.tgc.vic.edu.au or visit them at the Wagga Boarding Schools Expo.
Boarding at Genazzano is a truly rewarding experience. It's where girls learn to become leaders, inspire others and develop a passion for learning.
As Victoria's only Catholic all-girls' boarding school, Genazzano FCJ College has a proud history of over 130 years of educating and nurturing the wellbeing of all students.
The boarding school is looking forward to the Genazzano Information Day stand at the Wagga Expo on May 26 and 27.
Genazzano's Hopetoun Hall Boarding House feels like a home away from home, and offers unique opportunities to develop independent life skills, lifelong friendships under the guidance and care of committed boarding staff.
Hopetoun Hall is led by Lauren Kennedy, Director of Boarding, who has been supporting Genazzano boarders and their families for over 13 years.
Lauren cherishes seeing the girls grow and mature during their time in the boarding house.
"It is a privilege to be trusted by boarding families to support their daughter's education in this way," she said.
It is a privilege to be trusted by boarding families to support their daughter's education in this way.- Lauren Kennedy
There are many opportunities for parents to connect with the college and support their daughters' learning, such as online learning conversations and weekly updates.
Girls are provided many opportunities to immerse themselves in co-curricular activities including sport, music and creative arts.
Students are also encouraged to participate in family celebrations and other social events.
Activities in the House centre around developing confidence, independence and community life, with boarders learning how to live with one another.
There is a closed weekend at the start of the year where boarders familiarise themselves with the House and its activities.
Senior boarders show the younger or new boarders around the college facilities and help them settle in from the very first day.
Boarding at Genazzano offers country students the opportunity to pursue their sporting interests with many boarders participating in rowing, netball and AFL at local and representative levels.
A Genazzano College boarding education provides exceptional academic and co-curricular opportunities for girls, providing a life-long love of learning.
Visit www.genazzano.vic.edu.au/student-life/boarding/ to learn more about Boarding at Genazzano.
Register to attend one of the open mornings at www.genazzano.vic.edu.au/enrolments/book-a-tour/open-mornings/.
Wenona boarder and Creative Arts Captain Lily Jardine is combining the influences of her life in rural Snowy Mountains, seaside Port Macquarie, and Wenona's city campus, to produce stunning textiles that speak to the value of home - wherever that may be.
Born into a sheep farm near the historic town of Nimmitabel, and much younger than her siblings, Lily's mother enrolled her in a sewing class at the Cooma haberdashery at a very young age, to gain both a skill and a pastime.
"I wasn't sure what to expect but I came to love it. Some of my friends joined for a while but didn't stay. I guess I kept going because even though I was young to sew, I had discovered a passion."
Wenona instils in us a strong sense of female strength, sisterhood, and the importance of continuing to fight for equality. We are growing up with a belief in ourselves and valuing women's capacity to do anything.- Lily Jardine
When Lily commenced in the Wenona Boarding House in Year 7, the transition to the city opened her artistic eye to the creative influences of urban life and made it easy to participate in Textiles and Design classes before and after school.
Another shift came three years ago, when Lily's parents made a sea change to coastal Port Macquarie - a significant uprooting that brought further artistic inspiration.
As she approaches the final straight of the HSC, she is finessing her Visual Arts body of work which is inspired by the concept of home as something deeper and more timeless than a geographical location or bricks and mortar.
Her mediums include fibre and print making and she is incorporating wool sourced from her family's former property, Old Curry Flat.
"To a degree I have also been inspired by watching Wenona boarders from the Class of 2022 Charlotte Gall and Matilda Helps," she said.
"Their Major Works drew on imagery from their own family properties, and it was helpful to be living in the Boarding House with them and watch and talk to them about their process."
The influence of Wenona School is most evident in Lily's major textiles project, for which she has chosen the theme of female empowerment.
"My inspirations include the 1970s 9 to 5 feminist movement," Lily said.
"Wenona instils in us a strong sense of female strength, sisterhood, and the importance of continuing to fight for equality. We are growing up with a belief in ourselves and valuing women's capacity to do anything. My suit design draws on all those lessons."
To inquire about boarding at Wenona, contact Belinda Stoneham, Director of Enrolments and Community Relations, on 02 9409 4440 or bstoneham@wenona.nsw.edu.au.
The Assumption College boarding community was founded to provide Catholic families living in remote and regional areas with a high-quality schooling and boarding experience for their children.
Over the years, this has remained the college's commitment. Today, the boarding houses serve the families of this region and beyond, with students following their parents and grandparents into the boarding houses.
Assumption College principal Kate Fogarty said students of the boarding community, in their comfortable "family style" centres, are thriving.
"There is no other boarding community quite like Assumption College," she said.
"Our students and their families value the beautiful and spacious facilities as well as the warm and kind relationships that their children form with each other and the staff."
Assumption College could be described as a village rather than merely a school. Boarding staff live on site with the students and work to provide a family spirit so that both the students, and their parents, feel welcomed and valued.
This value extends to the connection between boarding and local day students.
Students are connected through multi-age home groups, known as Learning Mentor Groups and through the innovative MyMAP curriculum that focuses on 'stage not age' learning, offering a vast range of subjects and pathways.
Subjects such as Agriculture and High-Performance Sport are yet another way boarding and day students find connection, along with an extensive co-curricular program and activities.
Set on 95 acres (33 hectares), the campus encompass a lively secondary school, a boarding community of students, families and their pets, a profitable farm, a celebrated restaurant, a professional wellbeing and health centre and enviable sporting facilities.
To learn more about Assumption College, visit www.assumption.vic.edu.au or contact the Community Relations team.
Scots All Saints College is a modern and progressive college of all-round excellence with one of the largest and most picturesque learning environments in all of Australia.
Situated over two expansive campuses in the regional city of Bathurst, NSW, Scots offers quality co-education for day and boarding students from Preparatory School all the way through to Year 12.
Scots All Saints is a regional college of choice with specialist facilities, caring, experienced teachers and diverse opportunities for children to flourish.
Their mission is to develop their students into successful men and women with a firm foundation for life built on the gospel of Christ.
Scots All Saints College is committed to its mission through developing today's learners into tomorrow's leaders.
Leaders who are informed, compassionate and confident men and women of faith, who will flourish as global minded citizens.
At the heart of the college is a sense of belonging.
For boarders and day students alike, their college is a space to live and learn.
A place where belonging turns into lifelong friendships and develops strong and connected young adults, where life is co-educational.
There is a place for everyone at Scots All Saints.
The teaching and support staff are committed to the task of encouraging every student to thrive in an environment where they have space to explore, learn and grow together.
For enrolments contact the registrar on (02) 6333 4726 or visit our website: scotsallsaints.nsw.edu.au
The extensive grounds and state-of-the-art sporting facilities at Wesley College's Glen Waverley Campus in Victoria were a dream come true for keen sportswoman, Zali Wheatley.
Zali played netball for her local club in Wagga before she and her family decided boarding at Wesley College was the best option.
"I chose Wesley for the sporting and academic pathways that I could pursue here," Zali said.
"You get to choose between the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program or the VCE pathway in Years 11 and 12."
Zali's mum, Melissa Wheatley, said they found out about Wesley College at a boarding school expo.
"The Wesley staff gave us a real sense of the school and its family community," she said.
"We fell in love with the college and Zali started in Year 10 this year. It's been a great environment for Zali to explore and grow."
Zali has selected rowing and netball as her chosen sports and is now part of the highly competitive APS and AGSV sports program.
"Rowing is tough - it's hard work and a big commitment, but I hope I can improve and raise my standard of rowing while I'm at Wesley," she said.
Wesley's Learning in Residence attracts a diverse cohort of local, rural and international boarders from Years 9 to 12.
With residences located on the Glen Waverley Campus grounds, boarders minimise their travel times and have easy access to their classes and cocurricular programs, be they sport, music or performing arts.
The residential curriculum provides boarders with a structured evening program of academic extension, including small group tutorials and individual learning assistance provided by expert mentors and college teaching staff.
Boarders also access programs to support employment preparation and career coaching, life skills, community service, leadership, physical health and fitness, and holistic wellbeing.
On weekends, boarders take part in Saturday morning cocurricular sport and unwind with a variety of fun and recreational activities and cultural excursions.
"The activities at Learning in Residence are really fun. I've been enjoying the intense table tennis and Nintendo Switch battles, which help bring everyone at Learning in Residence together and build bonds between us," Zali said.
Boarders gather for dinner each evening in the Hartnell Dining Room and on Friday nights, everybody gets together around the fire pit for a BBQ dinner.
"It's been great having a tight, close-knit community around me. Everybody's been so nice and sweet," Zali said. "I love it here."
Visit www.wesleycollege.edu.au for more information.
Scotch College boarders Puluna Vaea and Caleb Nancarrow have much in common. At 16 and in Year 11, they display a quiet, reflective and self-disciplined attitude, and are students who demonstrate a maturity and determination ensuring leadership is part of their future.
Both have a strong and respectful connection to their culture and heritage.
They have been profoundly influenced by parents, coaches, mentors and teachers who have nurtured and encouraged their aspirations, both academically and on the sporting field.
Born in Hastings, New Zealand, and identifying strongly with his Tongan background, Puluna is a keen and gifted student who started playing rugby union at the age of four.
"It's a religion in New Zealand: every kid plays rugby - there was never any other sport for me," he said.
"I grew up watching Jonah Lomu and Richie McCaw, and they were my heroes".
Puluna has an avid interest in chemistry and the sciences, and said that this is where he sees his future.
Combining his academic and sporting aspirations would not be possible without boarding at Scotch, with the broad academic program, gifted teachers, amazing grounds and unsurpassed opportunities.
"Boarding regulates my life, and enables me to meet both my training and study demands," he said.
Caleb Nancarrow hails from Cairns in Queensland.
Always a keen Australia Rules footy player, he was coached and mentored by Aaron Davey, who was a star player with Melbourne Football Club from 2004 to 2013.
Aaron suggested to Caleb's parents a move to Melbourne would be in his best interests for both sport and academic learning.
His father, impressed with Scotch's Indigenous Student Academic Support Program and its coordinator, Dr Rob Smith, encouraged Caleb to sit the scholarship examinations.
Caleb joined the Scotch Boarding House at the start of 2021.
With five Indigenous boys in the Boarding House, Caleb loves the boarding life, especially the playing fields, the access to residential tutors, the atmosphere and camaraderie where study and sports synchronise.
His highlight so far at the School was helping Scotch win the Cordner-Eggleston Cup, the major AFL Football competition.
For Caleb, the ruckman and centre half-forward for Scotch's First 18, a draft pick to one of the AFL clubs would be the perfect next step in his sporting career, however he knows his school work ethic is critical to securing his future.
He admires players such as the Western Bulldogs' Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, who also attended Scotch and who returns to speak to the boys on a regular basis.
Ranked as the number one girls school in Victoria for the past two years, St Catherine's School in Toorak recognises the importance of empowering and nurturing young women to achieve their personal best.
Alongside the school's outstanding academic reputation, it boasts an impressive record of accomplishment in sport, including the fastest schoolgirls eight rowing crew in the world.
Its Senior VIII Crew won the Prince Philip Challenge Trophy at the Henley Royal Regatta, the Head of the Schoolgirls (HOSG) Rowing Regatta and Rowing Australia's National Championships in 2022.
"Schools have a unique opportunity, not just to deliver physical education and school sport well, but to also create a culture in which being active is the norm," Principal Michelle Carroll said.
"At St Catherine's, we aim to 'change the game' for our girls by lifting the sporting landscape, enabling a positive experience, and engaging all our girls in sport."
2022 graduate Sarah Marriott, member of the senior rowing crew, Henley Champion, and member of the 2023 Australian Rowing team, credits her teachers as being incredibly influential in her sports participation.
"They motivated me to manage my time to exercise and work hard in my academic studies," she said.
Having worked in girls' education for 30 years, Ms Carroll said she has seen firsthand that not all girls enthusiastically get involved in sport.
"Tapping into the sporting enthusiasm of adolescent girls can be tricky. It requires offering a range of sports, a range of clothing, a balance between highly competitive activities and just playing for fun, and importantly, facilities they feel comfortable in," she said.
This year, St Catherine's will further enhance its Sports Program with the development of a new Sports Centre featuring a contemporary indoor sports court, dedicated High-Performance Training Studio, and St Catherine's Sports Development Academy.
A platform for aspiring female athletes to further develop their sporting abilities through individualised sport specific training programs and a suite of athlete education services.
The school's diversity of choice within its academic and co-curricular programs are also reflected in its broad range of scholarship opportunities for rural and regional students.
Applications for 2025 Scholarships open in October 2023. To learn more or organise a Principal's Tour contact admissions@stcatherines.net.au or visit www.stcatherines.net.au/admissions/scholarships.
Established in 1929, Canberra Grammar School is a co-educational Independent Anglican School from Pre-School to Year 12, with boarding placements accommodating 143 students at full enrolment.
Spread across 22 hectares, the school's campus is in the heart of Canberra.
Canberra Grammar School (CGS) offers outstanding academic education, co-curricular opportunities and pastoral care to day and boarding students of all backgrounds and faiths within a community guided by Christian values.
The School respects and nurtures all students as individuals, seeking to inspire, support and celebrate the efforts of all in realising their intellectual, spiritual, cultural, social, and physical aspirations.
Building on the professional expertise of its staff, the commitment of its community and the resources of the nation's capital, the school caters to a diverse range of learners and strives to be the most dynamic and distinctive centre of learning in Australia.
CGS takes a student-centred and globally-minded approach to all learning, and their pastoral care structures place a student's individual learning journey at the forefront.
As an International Baccalaureate World School, they are the only school in the ACT to offer the NSW Higher School Certificate.
CGS also offers an outstanding variety of co-curricular sports and outdoor education opportunities, such as rugby, football and netball to others like badminton, dragon boating, water polo, mountain biking, orienteering, rowing, sailing, taekwondo, and basketball, to name a few.
Students are encouraged and supported to pursue and develop their extra-curricular interests.
Service Learning (community service), Code Cadets (app building, iOS development, hacking, drone piloting), Da Vinci decathlon, dance, drama, debating, choirs, concert bands, orchestras, sustainability groups, adventure groups are some of the many activities offered.
Pastoral care (personal development and well-being) is at the core of everything CGS does within and outside the classroom.
School policies enhance positive relationships and provide boundaries and direction for students as they grow and develop.
Comprehensive support services include the House and tutorial system, Chaplains, psychologists, a careers adviser and the Individual Learning Team.
The staff's fundamental goal is that every student feels a sense of belonging in the school community and can grow personally, socially, academically, and spiritually.
For more information about boarding and enrollments, email admissions on admissions@cgs.act.edu.au.