Wesley College providing chance to challenge, improve

Year 12 student and prefect at The Geelong College, Molly Harris, reflects on boarding life

When Molly Harris tagged along with her parents and older brother to an open day, she had only just found out that The Geelong College existed.



"I had no concept of what boarding school was or could look like outside of 20th century children's literature that invariably seemed to paint it as somewhere for the troubled or orphaned," Molly said.



This is, of course, far from the truth. But back in 2017 she was taken aback when her parents suggested boarding school for her brother.



"We only intended to see the boys' boarding house that day, but once we saw the girls' house, I knew then and there that I wanted to go here too."



There were many conversations with her parents regarding her move in Year 8; what she would bring, who she would meet, what it would be like.



"It was hard at first. I found it hard to navigate, to distinguish between who was also new and who wasn't, and I was anxious to figure out the accepted way of doing things, to blend in," she said.



Looking back, Molly is incredibly grateful her experience lived up to what she hoped for. The enjoyment and support she found at school and in Mossgiel meant she has never regretted it for a second.

"I think a lot these days about the unique nature of my high school experience because of boarding. The proximity has allowed me to be widely involved with the school and its people, occupying myself with and loving everything from bands to debating."



Phoneless study time and access to academic tutors helped Molly get the most out of the learning opportunities. She's also forged friendships with people regardless of age, and met and lived alongside her best friend. Now entering into her last year, she's reflecting on these aspects of life more often and is determined not to wish them away, "despite my excitement for the next phase of my life".



"I'm also excited about the opportunity to lead my school, to give back as much as possible," she said.



"To me, a position as school prefect means a chance to connect more with the student body and College community and positively impact the culture of the school.



"Some of the experiences I've had and skills I've learnt in my time at Mossgiel have prepared me well to assume such a position and I can't wait for it become part of my boarding and high school experience."