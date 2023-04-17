Money box man targeted victim after he helped him in time of need

A man who targeted an animal manure money box had previously been helped by the victim during a time of need.
Nathan Hooper, 47, was caught on security cameras searching through the money tin at the front of the Glenrowan Road home in Wangaratta.
The victim, who had bags of horse manure for sale at the front of his rural home, had set up the cameras amid concerns cash was being stolen.
The takings had seemed lighter than usual.
He received a text message on September 4, 2021, notifying him that a male with a chequered shirt had been searching through the box.
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court yesterday heard Hooper was filmed with his hand inside the box, using a torch of phone light to see what was inside.
The victim went to the property and found Hooper at the scene.
He was wearing the same clothing as shown on the CCTV images.
The victim, who had previously allowed Hooper and his girlfriend to stay at his home when they were struggling to find somewhere to live, began yelling at him.
The would-be thief fled, but left his backpack with his wallet and identification behind.
It was unclear how much money was missing.
Hooper was charged with attempted theft but denied the allegations.
He said he wasn't there, had no idea how his backpack had gotten there, and said the victim was "out to get him"
Police presented images from a security camera showing Hooper targeting the money box.
He continued to deny the allegations early yesterday, but admitted to the attempted theft charge and breaching bail yesterday afternoon.
A magistrate, after hearing evidence, said it was the "sensible decision" for him to plead guilty.
She said she was concerned that he had targeted a person who had previously assisted him given the breach of trust.
Hooper avoided a conviction due to having no priors for dishonesty.
He was fined $300.
